Chapman’s Mikele Colasurdo had a touchdown pass and Byrnes’ Rahjai Harris’ 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter sealed a 28-17 South Carolina victory over North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas Saturday at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.

The win was the first for the first in five year for the Sandlappers team, which tied North Carolina last season after the Tar Heels had won three straight.