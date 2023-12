Spartanburg –

Rock Hill quarterback Matthew Wilson had for 163 yards passing & 2 touchdowns to lead South Carolina past North Carolina in 87th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Midland Valley running back Traevon Dunbar ran for 76 yards and a score in the Sandlappers win.

Hillcrest wide receiver & Mr. Football finalist Avery McFadden had 73 total yards in the win.