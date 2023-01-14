COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday.

The Aggies exploded out of the gate, racing to a 32-9 lead with 7:30 left in the first half before the Gamecocks could reach double digits and led, 50-18 by intermission. Texas A&M shot 34 of 62 from the field (54.8%) including 9 of 20 from distance and converted 17 of 21 from the line en route to its sixth straight win.

Taylor finished with 20 points to lead Texas A&M. Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Henry Coleman III posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Khalen Robinson chipped in 12 points off the bench. In all, a dozen players figured in the scoring for the Aggies.

Zachary Davis had 13 points to lead South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 19 of 50 from the field (38%), including 6 of 22 from long range. Meechie Johnson had 11 points and three assists.

Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak to South Carolina. The last five losses to the Gamecocks have been by double-digits.

Texas A&M knocked off Florida 66-63 on the road on Jan. 4 for the program’s first-ever win at Gainesville and plays host for the rematch Wednesday in College Station. South Carolina plays host to Ole Miss Tuesday.

KEY STAT

The Aggies out-rebounded South Carolina 48-16 – a +17 margin on the defensive end (28-11) and a +15 margin on the offensive end (20-5).

NOTABLES

Freshman Zachary Davis made his second career start and led Carolina with 13 points on (4-for-6) shooting. It marks the first time Davis has scored in double figures in his Gamecock career.

Sophomore Meechie Johnson finished with 11 points and extended his double figure scoring streak to 10 consecutive games. He also led Carolina with three assists.

The Gamecocks scored 21 points off turnovers, forcing 11 in the game.

Graduate transfer Hayden Brown missed his first game of the season with a deep thigh bruise sustained in practice on Thursday.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3 SEC) remain in Columbia, part of a three-game homestand. Carolina plays Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) Tuesday then No. 21/22 Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) on Saturday. Tipoff against the Rebels is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) on SEC Network with Mike Morgan (pxp) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call.