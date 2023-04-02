The ninth ranked South Carolina Gamecocks took a 2-1 series lead over Mississippi State in a 14-5 win.

Braylen Wimmer got the Gamecocks going with his second home run in as many days. He as eight on the season.

Junior Gavin Casas followed suit with a home run of his own, making it his 15th of the season.

Down 3-0 after a homer from Dylan Brewer, the Bulldogs would rally to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth off a home run from Dakota Jordan.

Then in the eighth, Ethan Petry hit a double that cleared the bases and gave Carolina a 7-4 lead.

An outburst in the ninth inning from the Gamecocks produced seven runs the close the door on the Bulldogs for good.

Carolina heads to Charlotte next, as the Gamecocks will face North Carolina Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.