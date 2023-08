Spartanburg –

Saturday at Broome High school several area high school competed in jamboree action.

Spartanburg High got a 20-yard touchdown run from T.J. Johnson but the 2-point conversion failed as Mallard Creek outscored the Vikings, 8-6.

Host Broome scored late to defeat Union County, 29-22 as Centurions sophomore running back, Jaylen McGill, had a 40-yard TD reception in the win.