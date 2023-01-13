Gaffney –

Tony Webb scores a game high 15 points to lead Spartanburg past Gaffney in boys action, 48-33.

Other Friday night scores from throughout the area listed below.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Greenville 66, Greenwood 31

Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46

James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52

Mauldin 64, Riverside 59

Spartanburg 48, Gaffney 33

Union County 63, Broome 26

Ware Shoals 61, Whitmire 52___

FRIDAY GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

James F. Byrnes 59, Boiling Springs 22

Gaffney 56, Spartanburg, 44

Mauldin 70, Riverside 61