Gaffney –
Tony Webb scores a game high 15 points to lead Spartanburg past Gaffney in boys action, 48-33.
Other Friday night scores from throughout the area listed below.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Greenville 66, Greenwood 31
Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46
James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52
Mauldin 64, Riverside 59
Spartanburg 48, Gaffney 33
Union County 63, Broome 26
Ware Shoals 61, Whitmire 52___
FRIDAY GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
James F. Byrnes 59, Boiling Springs 22
Gaffney 56, Spartanburg, 44
Mauldin 70, Riverside 61