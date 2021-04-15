Spartanburg’s Jeter drafted by WNBA’s Aces

Former Spartanburg High School star Kiona Jeter was drafted in the third round of Thursday night’s WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

Jeter, who played her final three collegiate seasons at Towson in the Colonial Athletic Association, was the final pick in the draft and 36th overall.

She averaged 30 points a game as a high school senior and earned three different South Carolina Player Of The Year honors.

This past season Towson, she led her conference and was 10th in the nation averaging 23 points per game and was a three-time all-CAA first teamer.

She joins a Las Vegas team that includes former USC great A’ja Wilson.

Jeter told 7 Sports Thursday night that she had the feeling she would be drafted by the Connecticut Suns or Los Angeles Sparks instead of the Aces.