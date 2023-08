SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Todd White won the U.S. Senior Amateur Title Thursday afternoon in Truckee, CA.

White defeated Irland’s Jody Fanagan 4 and 3 in the match play competition.

For White, who is the Spartanburg High School golf coach, it’s his first individual national amateur.

He had previously claimed a championship in a two-man competition as well as playing as a member of a Walker Cup title team.