Pelicans take Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick, going with the Duke force who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in years.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season, becoming the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press.

His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

Wearing a white suit, he hugged members of his family and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after his name was called first Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Sumter’s Ja Morant was the number-two overall pick. He was chosen by the Memphis Grizzlies.

