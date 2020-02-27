Spurrier headlines SCFBHOF Class

Former USC head coach Steve Spurrier headlines the South Carolina Football Hall Of Fame’s 2020 class, announced Thursday afternoon.

Spurrier is joined by former Gamecocks tight end Willie Scott and one-time USC administrator Art Baker, who had several roles as a football coach.

Clemson defensive back Charlie Waters and S.C. State defensive lineman Robert Porcher, who each had extended careers in the NFL as well, round out the group.

Spurrier guided USC to 86 wins in his 11 seasons and the only three 11-win campaigns in program history.

Induction ceremonies are April 2nd at the Hilton in Greenville.

SC State legendary head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries, who coached Porcher, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.