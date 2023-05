Irmo –

St. Joseph’s got a 1st half goal from Patrick Kucaba and 2nd half goals from Reid Feldman and Davidson Chou en route to a 4-2 victory over Christ Church to win the 1A Boys Soccer State Championship. It’s the Knights 6th state title all-time.

In the 2A Girls Soccer State Championship, Oceanside Collegiate scored 3 second half goals to defeat Christ Church 3-1.