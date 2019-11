Rahjai Harris is our first repeat Star Of The Week winner in 2019 with his High School Red Zone Week 13 performance at Laurens in a second round playoff win at Laurens.

Harris carried 23 times for 281 yards and five touchdowns, his second game of 281 yards or more this season.

He ran for 300 earlier this season when he won his first Star Of The Week after a win over Gaffney, the team Byrnes is home to in round three of the playoffs Friday night.