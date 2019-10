Greenville, S.C. – Furman basketball will return to downtown Greenville during the 2019-20 season with three “Weekends at the Well” at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, it was announced by Paladin athletics director Jason Donnelly in a press conference on Thursday morning at the arena.

“Furman basketball belongs to Greenville and we believe that ‘Weekends at the Well’ will strengthen our connection with the city and the Upstate community and allow the basketball programs to return to their roots,” said Donnelly. “With Furman University now having more alumni in Greenville than in any other market and with Bon Secours Wellness Arena set to host the NCAA Women's Regionals in 2020 and NCAA Men’s First and Second Rounds in 2022, it is a great time to paint the town purple! Our men’s and women’s coaching staffs are building teams capable of winning Southern Conference titles and earning NCAA Tournament bids this season and we want the city of Greenville and the entire Upstate to join the Paladins on this journey.”