SPARTANBURG, S.C.- For the first time in program history the USC Upstate women’s soccer team defeated cross-town rival Wofford College 2-1 at County University Soccer Stadium on Wednesday evening.

USC Upstate (2-2-2) got off to a hot start on the offensive side of the ball. 41 seconds into the contest, Emma Honis (Ocoee, Fla.) took the first shot of the game for the Spartans offense. Moments later senior midfielder Abbie Ellis (Clemmons, N.C.) ripped a shot off the crossbar. Then both teams took turns taking shots on the opposing keeper.