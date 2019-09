SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced its 2019-20 men’s basketball league schedule Thursday. The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests. Conference play opens Sunday, Nov. 24, and features three more games in December before ramping up for good in January.

UNC Greensboro hosts VMI on Nov. 24 to get the SoCon slate under way, marking the earliest start to league play since Georgia Southern visited Furman on Nov. 23, 2007.