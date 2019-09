KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Braves shut down Ronald Acuña Jr. for the remainder of the regular season Wednesday after the All-Star outfielder left their series opener against the Royals with tightness in his left hip.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Acuña was examined by the Royals' team physician, who recommended he sit until the playoffs. Snitker said the decision is largely precautionary, and Acuña can continue to throw and hit while sitting out the final four games.