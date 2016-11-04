Star Of The Week: Chance Poore, PK, Westside

T.L. Hanna took a leap of faith in the spring when they gave USC-bound defensive lineman Zaach Pickens a shot at running back and he's become their run-heavy Yellow Jackets top rusher with 547 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

At the same time, fourth-year starting quarterback Alex Meredith has combined for 18 touchdowns and has again been steady in the team's second straight 11-0 start.