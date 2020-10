Chapman quarterback Drew Settle earns a Star Of The Week after throwing for 296 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for another in the Panthers victory over Union County last Friday.

Settle, who replaced last year’s co-Star Of The Year Mikele Colasurdo at quarterback, has guided the Panthers to a 4-0 start in their quest for a second consecutive 3A state title and third since 2016.

Chapman has won 19 straight and 51 of its past 53 games.