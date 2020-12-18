Star Of The Year: Trent Pearman, QB, Daniel HS

Trent Pearman is the winner of the 2020 7 Sports Star Of The Year, presented by Ingles.

Pearman edged out Gaffney defensive lineman Ty Ingram by one point in a vote of a selected panel of 10 area high school head coaches. Pearman received five first place votes to Ingram’s four. Dorman running back Chance Black was third, earning the remaining first place vote.

Pearman, who led the Lions to the 3A state title and threw for 472 yards and six touchdowns in that game, becomes the first non-senior to win the honor in the nearly 10 years it’s been awarded.

