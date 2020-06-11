Statue of Panthers founder Richardson removed at Bank Of America Stadium

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, a statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson stands outside an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was removed from in front of the team’s stadium, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. “We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down,” the team said in a statement. “We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.” (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, FIle)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been removed from the spot where it stood outside the team’s stadium for nearly 25 years. A team statement said that it was concerned about possible attempts to take it down. The team didn’t say where the statue would be relocated. Richardson announced in 2017 that he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made sexually suggestive comments to women and directed a racial slur at an African American team scout. Aerial video showed a huge crane lifting the statue from its pedestal to a flatbed tractor-trailer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)