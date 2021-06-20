Stingrays score three 3rd period goals to stun Swamp Rabbits 3-2 & take series lead 2-1

Pic Courtesy: Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Greenville, SC (Greenville Swamp Rabbits) – The South Carolina Stingrays scored three unanswered goals in the final period to rally past the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3-2, on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina leads the best-of-five Eastern Conference Finals, 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at 7:05 p.m.
 
Greenville opened the scoring with two strikes in the middle stanza. Liam Pecararo tallied on a backhander at 1:44, followed by Max Zimmer’s first of the postseason at 9:09. The Swamp Rabbits led 2-0 after 40 minutes with a 28-19 advantage in shots.
 
In the third period, Justin Florek brought the Stingrays within 2-1 on a redirection at 9:28. Cole Ully found the equalizer at 16:43, and Dan DeSalvo completed the comeback with the game-winner marker at 19:40. Final shots finished even at 34-34. Greenville finished 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

