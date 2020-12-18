Sun Belt championship game between Coastal Carolina, Louisiana canceled

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) scrambles as Appalachian State’s Caleb Spurlin (97) and Nick Hampton close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

(AP) – The Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing.

Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a win.

Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0; No. 12 CFP) is the conference’s first top 10 team. Louisiana-Lafayette is 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Sun Belt and No. 19 in the CFP.