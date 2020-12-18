Sun Belt championship game between Coastal Carolina, Louisiana canceled

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) scrambles as Appalachian State’s Caleb Spurlin (97) and Nick Hampton close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

(AP) – The Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing.

Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a win.

Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0; No. 12 CFP) is the conference’s first top 10 team. Louisiana-Lafayette is 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Sun Belt and No. 19 in the CFP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories