Swamp Rabbits defeat Fuel 3-2 to clinch best of 5 series

Greenville, SC (Swamp Rabbits) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals behind a 3-2 victory over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville will battle either the Florida Everblades or South Carolina Stingrays. Round 2 dates and times are to be announced.



Graham Knott opened the Swamp Rabbits’ scoring with two goals within a 2:05 span. After a scoreless first period, Knott tallied at the 4:15 mark of the second period to provide his club a 1-0 advantage. On a 3-on-2 rush, Knott blasted a perfect shot from the right circle after a centering feed from Liam Pecararo.



Shortly after, the Rabbits scored their first power play goal of the postseason to double their advantage. Knott buried a backdoor pass at the left circle from Greg Meireles are 6:20. The Fuel cut their deficit to 2-1 at 7:59 on Antonie Waked’s first goal of the series.



Leading 2-1 at second intermission, Greenville scored again on the power play to restore a two-goal cushion. Greg Meireles potted his own rebound at the 6:14 mark in his Kelly Cup Playoffs debut. Ben Finkelstein earned the initial assist, and Knott earned his third point of the night with the secondary helper.



Spencer Watson brought the Fuel to within 3-2 at the 11:39 mark, but John Lethemon shut the door in Greenville the rest of the way through regulation. Final shots totaled 32-29 Swamp Rabbits. Greenville finished 2-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.