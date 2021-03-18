Swamp Rabbits prepare for home series against league-leading Florida

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host the league-leading Florida Everblades in a three-game home series this weekend.

Greenville enters the midway point of the season ranked fourth in the ECHL Eastern Conference with a 15-10-9 record, tallying 39 points. Florida leads the conference and the league with 52 points and a 25-8 record.

The Swamp Rabbits have lost both contests against the Everblades this season, falling 6-3 and 5-1 in December.

The home series begins Friday, March 19 and concludes on Sunday, March 21.