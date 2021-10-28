Swamp Rabbits promote Lord to GM, will remain head coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced Thursday that Andrew Lord was promoted to Head Coach and General Manager.

The following is a release from the Swamp Rabbits on the promotion:

Lord, who is currently in his second season as head coach, currently holds a 38-20-15 career regular season record in the ECHL. Last season, he led Greenville to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and earned four additional wins during the postseason.



“From the moment he joined this organization, Coach Lord began leading the Swamp Rabbits on and off the ice,” said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. “His record and success speak for themselves, but his behind-the-scenes efforts are what set him apart. This is the reward and recognition for Coach Lord’s tireless hours of dedication to this team and its fans.”



Lord was announced as the head coach of the Swamp Rabbits on June 19, 2020. Before taking the reins in Greenville, Lord spent six seasons as the head coach of the Cardiff Devils in the Elite Ice Hockey League. During his tenure in the United Kingdom, Lord became the winningest coach in Devils history with a record of 221-75-22.



“I appreciate the recognition, and it means a great deal to me,” said Lord. “I want to thank our ownership group, Todd Mackin, and all the amazing staff we have here in the organization. I’m extremely grateful to be part of such a great team, in this city, and with this fan base, and I’m very excited for our opening home weekend.”



“We could not be happier with the achievements and the dedication of Coach Lord,” said Swamp Rabbits owner Jeff Dickerson. “His work ethic and attitude are infectious and have motivated everyone within the organization to perform at the highest level.”



The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, October 29 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen in their home opener. Greenville will rematch with the Stingrays on the following night, October 30, at home.



