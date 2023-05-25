GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have released their schedule for the 2023-24 ECHL hockey regular season.

The Swamp Rabbits begin their 72-game schedule with their home opener at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, October 21.

Only 6 of the Swamp Rabbit’s 36 home games will be mid-week games, with four on Wednesday nights and two on Thursday nights.

Greenville is set to play 10 games outside of the South Division, highlighted by with a three-game series in St. John’s, Newfoundland against the Growlers and a three-game home series against the Rapid City Rush in February.

The regular season will conclude on Sunday, April 14, 2023 as the Swamp Rabbits host the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Click here to see the full 2023-24 regular season schedule.