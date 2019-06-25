Swamp Rabbits to become Carolina Hurricanes affiliate

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
greenvilleswamprabbits_318385

A source familiar with the move tells 7 Sports that the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will become an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The official announcement is expected Wednesday.

The Swamp Rabbits were an independent team within the ECHL this past season following a long association with the New York Rangers.

The new alliance will end a relationship of better than two decades between Carolina and the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, who will align with the Nashville Predators, according to the source.

Affiliations with NHL teams (in this case, one that’s akin to Double A in professional baseball) are vital for a team like the Swamp Rabbits as it aids in the construction of a roster.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store