Swamp Rabbits to become Carolina Hurricanes affiliate

A source familiar with the move tells 7 Sports that the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will become an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
The official announcement is expected Wednesday.
The Swamp Rabbits were an independent team within the ECHL this past season following a long association with the New York Rangers.
The new alliance will end a relationship of better than two decades between Carolina and the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, who will align with the Nashville Predators, according to the source.
Affiliations with NHL teams (in this case, one that’s akin to Double A in professional baseball) are vital for a team like the Swamp Rabbits as it aids in the construction of a roster.