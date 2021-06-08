Swamp Rabbits win opening playoff game

Greenville, SC – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits jumpstarted the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 road victory against the Indy Fuel. Greenville leads the best-of-five Eastern Conference Semifinals series 1-0. Game 2 is slated for Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
 
After a scoreless first period, Anthony Rinaldi tallied the eventual game-winning goal at 14:45 of the second stanza. Matt Bradley connected with Rinaldi at the bottom of the right circle for a quick chip shot past Indy goaltender Billy Christopoulos. Shots after 40 minutes were 20-16 Fuel with Greenville leading 1-0.
 
Shawn Cameron doubled his team’s advantage at 4:43 of the third period. Alec Rauhauser connected with Cameron on a stretch pass along the left-wing to create a partial breakaway. With a burst of speed towards the net, Cameron buried a perfect shot to the top shelf for Greenville’s insurance marker.
 
Ryan Bednard recorded a 37-save shutout for his first postseason clean sheet in his Kelly Cup Playoffs debut. The Swamp Rabbits went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill including a successful 5-on-3 kill for over a minute in the second period. Final shots totaled 37-22 Fuel.
 
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Thursday, June 10 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available online at swamprabbits.com.

