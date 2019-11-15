Tanner gives Muschamp public vote of confidence

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp works the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 72-10. (AP Photo/John Amis)

With two games remaining in their season, and in jeopardy of not reaching six wins to ensure bowl eligibility, USC athletic director Ray Tanner provided this statement Friday afternoon relative to his fourth-year head football coach Will Muschamp:

“Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward. President Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program.”

The Gamecocks are 4-6 on the season and visit Texas A&M Saturday night in their SEC finale.

Their final regular season game is November 30th at home against Clemson.