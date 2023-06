Greer –

Kentucky native Josh Teater fires a third round 70 at Thornblade and leads the BMW Charity Pro-Am by one shot heading into Sunday’s final round.

Boiling Springs native Trent Phillips also shot a third round 70 and is tied for 11th at 12-under par.

Josh Teater 62-65-70–197 (-17)

Brandon Crick 68-66-64–198 (-16)

Chase Parker 65-67-66–198 (-16)

Chan Kim 65-65-68–198 (-16)

Mitchell Meissner 67-66-66–199 (-15)

Adrien Dumont De Chassart 66-67-66–199 (-15)

Four players tied 201 (-13)