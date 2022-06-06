CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Former Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Ramírez publicly reflected on his time with the club for the first time since being fired earlier this week.

Ramírez was released Tuesday in what owner David Tepper described as “a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time.”

In Ramírez’s statement Sunday, he elaborated on his experience in professional soccer, his connection with the city of Charlotte, and of course, he thanked the fans.

“We will never forget the first game, that record on March 5, the first goal, the first win… and all the love you have given us from the first day until today,” he wrote. “Thank you for all your messages, which are very dear to my heart.”

You can read Ramírez’s complete statement below:

Fans were shocked when the news broke, sending the Charlotte Twittersphere into a frenzy.

“I was in shock,” said Carolina Hooliganz’s La Muerte, an FC fan. “I couldn’t believe what I had just read when I got the email.”

“Shocked but not surprised is maybe the best way that I would put it,” said Mint City Collective Vice President Matt Chanty.

Regardless of the end result, Ramírez will always bear history in Charlotte as the first person to ever coach for FC.

He posted a 5-8-1 record in 14 league games while helping the group reach the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup.

Charlotte FC will be at home Saturday to face the New York Red Bulls at 3:00 p.m.