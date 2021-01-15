Big Game Tailgate: Pimento Cheese

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations
Instacart, Trader Joe’s to pay employees who get COVID-19 vaccine
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
Upstate bus driver killed in crash on Rhymes Lane in Pickens Co.
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
ECHL adds games to Swamp Rabbits’ schedule
Top Stories
Hampton holds-off Upstate
USC women dominant in win at Vanderbilt
Presbyterian rally comes up short at Campbell
Ross announces return to Clemson next season
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Joint Replacement And Robotic Technology
Video
Top Stories
Hub City Farmers Winter Market
Video
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Time To Declutter
Video
Find Your Furry Friend With Greenville County Animal Care
Video
Pelzer, West Pelzer and Williamston. Three towns. One community.
Video
The Seafood Spot
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
MLK Day
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Operation Warmth 2021
Top Stories
Salvation Army Bell Ringers adjust for COVID-19 regulations
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Big Game Tailgate: Pimento Cheese
The Big Game
by:
WSPA Staff
Posted:
Jan 15, 2021 / 02:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2021 / 02:17 PM EST
Learn how to make pimento cheese with chef Jasmin Queen and Pete Yanity.
Trending Stories
Man charged after victim shot in the face in Spartanburg Co.
Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference on ‘historic drug seizure’ at 3:30PM
news
Weather
70 or older in South Carolina? See where you can now get the COVID vaccine
Video