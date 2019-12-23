Defending NFC champions Rams eliminated from playoff race

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks at a news conference after the Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t shake their Super Bowl hangover and will miss the playoffs after an up-and-down season.

They had a chance to put all that aside if they could make a stop against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the defense allowed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to convert twice on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal that eliminated the Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 loss.

The Rams opened their NFC championship defense with three straight wins, but a three-game losing streak followed. They never really found their groove again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store