Super Bowl LVI squares: See the best, worst numbers to have

People make bets at the sportsbook at the Ocean Casino Resort, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. The American Gaming Association estimates more than 31 million Americans will bet on this year’s Super Bowl NFL football game. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

(NEXSTAR) – Along with the commercials and halftime performance, playing Super Bowl squares is an annual draw – especially for viewers who aren’t fans of either team but would like to get invested in the game.

For those unfamiliar, a standard Super Bowl square is based on a 10×10 grid, with one team on the x axis and the other on the y axis. People buy squares for an agreed upon amount, and a drawing determines which two numbers, from 0 to 9, correspond with each square.

In most set-ups, participants win when they match both numbers of a square to the last digits in the score at the end of each quarter during the Big Game.

The drawing is meant to assign squares at random to give everyone a fair shot, because not all football scores have the same probability of happening. With the number of squares involved, a payout – especially for the final score – can mean a windfall from a relatively small wager.

Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas, which is selling squares for the first time this year ahead of Super Bowl LVI, broke down the best and worst odds available. The best possible squares, at 22/1 odds, would pay out for the following scores: Rams 0-Bengals 7, Rams 7-Bengals 0, Rams 4-Bengals 7 and Rams 7-Bengals 4.

(Caesars)

Slightly worse but still in the lowest 10 odds are: Rams 3-Bengals 0 (25/1), Rams 0-Bengals 3 (25/1), Rams 7-Bengals 3 (26/1), Rams 0-Bengals 4 (30/1), Rams 0-Bengals 6 (30/1) and Rams 4-Bengals 0 (30/1).

There is one death combination on the board, according to Caesars, which is Rams 2-Bengals 2. Other cringeworthy squares include Rams 8-Bengals 8, Rams 5-Bengals 1, Rams 5-Bengals 2 and Rams 9-Bengals 5, all at 225/1 odds.

If by some odd combination of safeties, missed extra points and field goals one of those unlikely scores happens, it would mean a heavy loss for Caesars.

“5-5 is the one we don’t want, that’s a $3 million liability right now,” said Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading. “That one we moved from 300/1 to 200/1. There’s four others that are also over $2 million: 2-2, Rams 5-Bengals 1, Rams 5-Bengals 9 and Rams 9-Bengals 5. They love the 5 for some reason.”

Historically, the Washington Post says combinations of 7, 0 and 3 have been the best to have, with 0-0 after the first quarter easily making the most money over time.

In last season’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the winning combinations were 7-3, 1-6, 1-9 and 1-9.

While legalized betting is a fun way for many people to add excitement to the Super Bowl, anyone who may have a problem with compulsive gambling is encouraged to call 800-GAMBLER for help.