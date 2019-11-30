Three area teams advance to state finals

Dorman took advantage of four Gaffney turnovers and used it’s typical, methodical style that’s become its signature this season in rolling to a 30-6 victory over the Indians Friday to claim the 5A Upper State title.

The Cavaliers (14-0) advance to a state championship game for the eighth time under head coach Dave Gutshall and face reigning champ Dutch Fork next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Wren jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 34-19 win over Ridge View in the 4A Upper State contest as the Hurricanes (12-2) advance to play for their first-ever state title in football and they’ll face defending champ Myrtle Beach next Saturday.

Chapman also built a quick lead on Camden and rolled to a 63-27 win in the 3A Upper State championship game. The Panthers (14-0) have won 46 of their past 48 games in taking their third upper state crown in four seasons and get a title game rematch with Dillon.

Abbeville’s run with the state’s longest active winning streak came to an end in 2A as Saluda rallied for a 32-28 victory on the Panthers home field.

The Panthers (13-1) reign of four straight state championships comes to an end, as does its 35-game winning streak. The loss was just the program’s second in its past 66 games.