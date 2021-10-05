Three area teams remain atop their classifications in SC Prep Football Media Poll

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The Laundrie family attorney Tuesday said Brian Laundrie's parents now believe they last saw him Sept. 13, a day earlier than they'd previously told investigators.

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events," their lawyer, Steven Bertolino said. "Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13.“