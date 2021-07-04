Three home runs power Drive past Dash 11-1

Greenville, S.C. (Greenville Drive) – The Drive exploded for 11 runs on 14 hits, including three runs in the second inning and eight runs between the fourth and eighth innings, to beat Winston-Salem, 11-1, Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

With the win Greenville won the series, 4-2.

The home team collected three homers and three doubles with five walks and scored in five-straight innings, the fourth through the eighth. Four players tallied two RBI: Christian Koss, Nick Sogard, Wil Dalton and Elih Marrero. Tyler Dearden had a game-high three hits, he also scored two runs. Four players registered two-hit performances: Brandon Howlett, Koss, Sogard and Marrero.

Koss had the first inside-the-park home run for the Drive this year, he also stroked a double. Howlett reached base four times, highlighted by a homer, double and two walks. Sogard hit a clout, a single, walk and sac fly. Tyreque Reed singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting-streak to nine-games.

Chris Murphy earned the win after hurling 5.0 innings of one run ball. He allowed five hits, one homer and two walks with six strikeouts. Brendan Nail, Oddanier Mosqueda, Zack Bryant and Brendan Cellucci each tossed 1.0 inning and did not allow a run.

Kaleb Roper took the loss. He surrendered four runs over 3.2 innings.

The Drive plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Dearden singled to right and advanced to third on a Sogard single. That brought up Wil Dalton who also singled to shortstop to drive in Dearden. Marrero then played pepper off the Green Monster for a two-run double, to take a 3-0 lead.

Greenville added to its lead in the fourth inning. Marrero got things started with a single. He got to second on a stolen base. After a pop out, Cannon roped an RBI double off the Green Monster to plate Marrero, giving the home team a 4-0 lead.

The Dash got a run back in the fifth inning on a Yoelqui Cespedes solo home run. The Drive led, 4-1.

However, Greenville tacked on three more runs in the bottom half of the fifth to take a commanding 7-1 lead. To leadoff the frame, Howlett obliterated a 2-0 pitch for a solo homer. It left the bat at 110 MPH and landed on the Green Monster. Two batters later, Sogard joined the party with a solo clout of his own. After another out, Marrero reached base on a throwing error to bring up Koss, who lined an RBI double off the wall in left-center.

The Drive scored another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Reed singled to left with one out and got to third after back-to-back walks by Howlett and Dearden to load the bases. Sogard then skied a ball to right field for a sac fly, extending the advantage to 8-1.

Greenville scored in its fourth-straight frame in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Koss lined a ball down the right field line that hugged the curved wall, allowing Koss to score for an inside-the-park homer.

The home team then scored two more runs in the eighth inning, to plate runs in five-straight frames. With one out, Howlett lined a double down the left field line. The next two batters, Dearden and Sogard, reached base via hit-by-pitch and walk, respectively. Dalton then grounded a ball to third. On the throw, the first baseman dropped it, allowing two runs to score on the play to put the Drive up 11-1.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive will open a six-game homestand against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 at Fluor Field.