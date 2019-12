Thursday’s high school basketball

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Christian Okoro scored a season-high 18 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, to lift No. 14 Auburn to an 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers improved to 8-0. They rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, easily their largest of the season.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)