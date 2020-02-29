Tigers beat Gamecocks, 7-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sam Weatherly and Geoffrey Gilbert combined on a one-hitter to lead Clemson to a 7-1 victory over South Carolina at Founders Park on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-1, while the Gamecocks dropped to 6-3.

Weatherly (2-0) earned the win by allowing no hits, no runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Gilbert pitched the final 2.0 innings to close out the game. Gamecock starter Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded 10 hits, six runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Adam Hackenberg led off the fourth inning with a double, then Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, the first long ball of his career. In the fifth inning, Kier Meredith grounded a double and Davis Sharpe hit a towering two-run homer, his first of the season. Meredith, who had four hits for the second game in a row, belted Clemson’s third two-run homer of the game in the sixth inning, his first of the year, then Bryar Hawkins laced a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning. Brady Allen led off the ninth inning with a homer, the first hit for the Gamecocks in the game.

The series continues at Segra Park in Columbia on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.