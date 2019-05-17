Tim Johnson joins Furman men's basketball as assistant coach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tim Johnson (furmanpaladins.com)

Furman men's basketball head coach Bob Richey announced the team's new assistant coach on Friday.

Tim Johnson graduated Wofford in 2011. He was an assistant coach at Wofford for four seasons before joining James Madison's coaching staff.

“Tim Johnson represents everything I was looking for in an assistant coach to join our program as we continue to add people that embody our culture,” said Richey. “The first thing that stands out with Tim is that he’s a proven champion as a player and a coach in the SoCon with multiple appearances in the NCAA tourney. He will immediately enhance our post development, recruiting, and our overall mission to help people grow. More importantly, coach Johnson possesses all the character traits that we seek to identify and develop within every member of our program and he has a track record of inspiring respect and affection from the players he has coached. We are thrilled for Tim, Brittany and Westin to join the Paladin program.”

According to a Furman press release, Johnson helped coach guard Stuckey Mosley into a two-time All-CAA choise and guard Matt Lewis to 2018 All-Rookie Team honors and 2019 CAA All-CAA accolades. Deshon Parker garnered 2019 CAA All-Rookie Team laurels under his leadership as well.

