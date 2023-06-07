Greer –

Boiling Springs alum Trent Phillips returns to the Upstate to make his debut in this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. The 3-Time All-American at Georgia is coming off a career best, runner-up finish at last week’s Korn Ferry Tour event in Raleigh and heads into this weekend with a lot of confidence and clarity for his future as a pro.

Chapman alum Jacob Bridgeman also returns to play in the BMW Charity Pro-Am after finishing tied for 5th last year. Bridgeman grew up about a mile away from Phillips and the two estimate having played hundreds of rounds of golf together.