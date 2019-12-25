Trevor Lawrence & Justin Fields Renew Acquaintances in Arizona

Natives of North Georgia, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields were the top two high school recruits in the 2018 class.

Lawrence went to Clemson and led the Tigers to a National Title his freshman season, while Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State after one year, and now has the Buckeyes back in the College Football Playoff.

In Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl, the two long time acquaintances will finally face off in a meaningful game for the first time.

