Triumph get first two game assignments

Greenville, SC – The Greenville Triumph will open their home season on Saturday, May 1, against North Texas Soccer Club, as announced by USL League One today as home openers for the league’s 2021 season were revealed. The 168-game regular season will kick off on Saturday, April 10, making it the first professional men’s league in the United States to begin its new regular-season campaign.

Greenville Triumph SC will play their first match of the 2021 season on April 24th, as the defending league champions travel to Virginia to face the Richmond Kickers. Richmond was one of just three sides to defeat the Triumph during the 2020 regular season, and they lead the two-year series 2-3-0.

Just one week later, GTSC will play their first home match since lifting the League One trophy last October. The championship club will host North Texas SC on Saturday, May 1st in a matchup of the league’s first two title-winners.

Greenville will make its last appearance as part of a home-opening fixture on May 8th, as the Upstate side will take a short trip to Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary for an early meeting with North Carolina FC.

Every game of the 2021 League One season will air on ESPN+, with a complete schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.