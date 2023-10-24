GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club’s head coach and sporting director will not renew his contract with the team, as announced by the club Tuesday.

John Harkes joined the Triumph shortly after the team’s inception in 2018.

In the five years since, the Triumph have not missed the playoffs, finishing their inaugural season as runner-ups and winning the USL League One title in a COVID-shortened 2020 season.

On top of being the winningest coach in USL League One history, Harkes was named the Coach of the Year in 2020 and has been awarded Coach of the Month five times.

With Harkes’ contract running through the end of December, he will assist staff and players in the transition as the club prepares for the 2024 season.