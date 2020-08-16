Triumph top Chattanooga, remain undefeated

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph improved to 4-0 on the season after edging the Chattanooga Red Wolves 1-0 Saturday night in their first game in front of fans.

The Triumph made two thousand seats available to fans in what was their first game with a crowd this season.

It was a close game throughout, with the score tied through the first half of play. But in the second half winger Alex Morrell connected with the newcomer from Australia, Lachlan McLean, for the lone goal of the night.

Greenville remains atop the USL league standings with a 4-0-1 record.