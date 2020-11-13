Triumph’s Harkes named USL1 Coach Of The Year

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Former U.S. captain John Harkes was voted coach of the year in the third-tier USL League One after leading the Greenville Triumph to a title in the team’s second season. The 53-year-old received 79% of votes in balloting by team technical staff and executives. Greenville was first with 11 wins, three losses and two draws, then was awarded the title when its playoff opponent, Union Omaha, came down with positive COVID-19 tests and canceled its championship game appearance.

