Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout

Sports

by: AARON BEARD

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes’ Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove on the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which beat Dallas for the second time in as many nights. Carolina has won three straight games since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano each scored goals for Dallas.

