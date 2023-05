Greer –

Former Greer High School standout Troy Pride Jr. returned to Dooley Field in Greer to host the 3rd annual TPJ Day of Play. About 50 kids showed up to have some fun and learn some football from Troy and about a dozen camp counselors.

Troy tore his ACL a little less than two years ago while playing in a preseason game with the Panthers, but says he is finally not only back to 100%, but better than ever as he enters his first season with the Saints.