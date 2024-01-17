Byrnes swept games at Dorman among the Tuesday night action.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 71, Irmo 56
Abbeville 73, Ninety Six 52
Ashley Ridge 60, Cane Bay 49
Baptist Hill 103, Lowcountry Leadership 16
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 60, Beaufort Academy 56
Bob Jones Academy 62, Shannon Forest Christian 59
Bridges 77, Royal Live Oaks Academy 22
Burke 44, Military Magnet Academy 42
C.A. Johnson 88, Governors School 25
Carvers Bay 67, Scott’s Branch 59
Catawba Ridge 78, Lancaster 47
Cathedral Academy 68, Andrew Jackson Academy 61
Chapin 58, Dutch Fork 45
Christ Church Episcopal 64, St. Joseph 27
Colleton County 61, May River 52
Conway 40, Socastee 28
Crescent 56, West Oak 55
Darlington 51, Lakewood 42
Dillon Christian 65, Conway Christian School 45
Fairfield Central 47, Columbia 42
Greenville 69, Easley 55
Greenwood Christian 42, Spartanburg Day 39
Greer Middle College 74, Blacksburg 60
Hammond 49, Heathwood Hall 36
Hilton Head Prep 49, John Paul II 39
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Ridge Spring-Monetta 39
Indian Land 75, South Pointe 44
James F. Byrnes 73, Dorman 49
Landrum 74, Greenville Technical Charter 51
Lexington 95, White Knoll 53
Lucy G. Beckham 68, Hilton Head Island 60
Marion 52, Lee Central 40
Mauldin 73, J.L. Mann 60
Midland Valley 47, South Aiken 43
Nation Ford 56, Rock Hill 52
Newberry 62, Mid-Carolina 28
North Augusta 64, Airport 45
North Central 81, Buford 41
Northside Christian 69, Orangeburg Prep 61
Northwestern 71, York Comprehensive 50
Oakbrook Prep 69, Spartanburg Christian 35
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 77, Bishop England 59
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Dreher 39
Patrick Henry Academy 78, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 44
Richard Winn Academy 74, W. Wyman King Academy 16
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 35, Barnwell 34
Seneca 76, Walhalla 72
Strom Thurmond 61, Pelion 45
Summerville 80, West Ashley 70
Summerville Faith Christian 56, Ridge Christian Academy 39
T.L. Hanna 62, Hillcrest 47
The Daniel Academy, Mo. 75, Pendleton 34
Travelers Rest 50, Chapman 45
Union Christian Day 55, Hawthorne Christian, N.J. 47
Union County 67, Emerald 59
Westside 86, Berea 42
Whale Branch 80, Branchville 46
Williamsburg Academy 74, Carolina Academy 49
Wilson Hall 60, Florence Christian 39
York Prep 66, Central 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 60, Cane Bay 30
Beaufort 47, North Charleston 32
Bethune-Bowman 47, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 44
Bishop England 47, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 33
Blackville-Hilda 40, North 38
Blue Ridge 70, Carolina High and Academy 26
Bluffton 59, James Island 50
Camden 86, Crestwood 24
Catawba Ridge 60, Lancaster 35
Chesnee 43, Liberty 33
Conway 45, Socastee 26
D.W. Daniel 63, Pendleton 26
Dutch Fork 48, Chapin 37
Easley 39, Greenville 26
Emerald 69, Union County 23
Fountain Inn 55, Palmetto 20
Gilbert 65, Brookland-Cayce 23
Goose Creek 46, Wando 40
Heathwood Hall 52, Hammond 43
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 62, Ridge Spring-Monetta 21
Kingstree 53, Andrews 9
Landrum 71, Greenville Technical Charter 23
Latta 44, Lamar 37
Lee Central 43, Marion 34
Lexington 51, White Knoll 40
Lucy G. Beckham 66, Hilton Head Island 45
Mauldin 52, J.L. Mann 38
May River 37, Colleton County 26
McBee 40, Lewisville 36
Mid-Carolina 49, Newberry 30
Military Magnet Academy 82, Burke 27
North Augusta 49, Airport 16
Orangeburg Prep 49, Northside Christian 28
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 65, Dreher 28
Patrick Henry Academy 55, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 27
R.B. Stall 50, Fort Dorchester 37
Rock Hill 69, Nation Ford 24
South Pointe 80, Indian Land 10
Southside 45, Belton-Honea Path 31
Southside Christian 51, High Point Academy 27
Spartanburg Christian 40, Oakbrook Prep 37
Spring Valley 72, Fort Mill 58
St. Joseph 49, Christ Church Episcopal 44
West Oak 58, Crescent 26
Westside 68, Berea 27
Westwood 74, Lugoff-Elgin 37
Wilson Hall 41, Florence Christian 32
York Prep 61, Central 34
