Byrnes swept games at Dorman among the Tuesday night action.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 71, Irmo 56

Abbeville 73, Ninety Six 52

Ashley Ridge 60, Cane Bay 49

Baptist Hill 103, Lowcountry Leadership 16

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 60, Beaufort Academy 56

Bob Jones Academy 62, Shannon Forest Christian 59

Bridges 77, Royal Live Oaks Academy 22

Burke 44, Military Magnet Academy 42

C.A. Johnson 88, Governors School 25

Carvers Bay 67, Scott’s Branch 59

Catawba Ridge 78, Lancaster 47

Cathedral Academy 68, Andrew Jackson Academy 61

Chapin 58, Dutch Fork 45

Christ Church Episcopal 64, St. Joseph 27

Colleton County 61, May River 52

Conway 40, Socastee 28

Crescent 56, West Oak 55

Darlington 51, Lakewood 42

Dillon Christian 65, Conway Christian School 45

Fairfield Central 47, Columbia 42

Greenville 69, Easley 55

Greenwood Christian 42, Spartanburg Day 39

Greer Middle College 74, Blacksburg 60

Hammond 49, Heathwood Hall 36

Hilton Head Prep 49, John Paul II 39

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Ridge Spring-Monetta 39

Indian Land 75, South Pointe 44

James F. Byrnes 73, Dorman 49

Landrum 74, Greenville Technical Charter 51

Lexington 95, White Knoll 53

Lucy G. Beckham 68, Hilton Head Island 60

Marion 52, Lee Central 40

Mauldin 73, J.L. Mann 60

Midland Valley 47, South Aiken 43

Nation Ford 56, Rock Hill 52

Newberry 62, Mid-Carolina 28

North Augusta 64, Airport 45

North Central 81, Buford 41

Northside Christian 69, Orangeburg Prep 61

Northwestern 71, York Comprehensive 50

Oakbrook Prep 69, Spartanburg Christian 35

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 77, Bishop England 59

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Dreher 39

Patrick Henry Academy 78, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 44

Richard Winn Academy 74, W. Wyman King Academy 16

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 35, Barnwell 34

Seneca 76, Walhalla 72

Strom Thurmond 61, Pelion 45

Summerville 80, West Ashley 70

Summerville Faith Christian 56, Ridge Christian Academy 39

T.L. Hanna 62, Hillcrest 47

The Daniel Academy, Mo. 75, Pendleton 34

Travelers Rest 50, Chapman 45

Union Christian Day 55, Hawthorne Christian, N.J. 47

Union County 67, Emerald 59

Westside 86, Berea 42

Whale Branch 80, Branchville 46

Williamsburg Academy 74, Carolina Academy 49

Wilson Hall 60, Florence Christian 39

York Prep 66, Central 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 60, Cane Bay 30

Beaufort 47, North Charleston 32

Bethune-Bowman 47, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 44

Bishop England 47, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 33

Blackville-Hilda 40, North 38

Blue Ridge 70, Carolina High and Academy 26

Bluffton 59, James Island 50

Camden 86, Crestwood 24

Catawba Ridge 60, Lancaster 35

Chesnee 43, Liberty 33

Conway 45, Socastee 26

D.W. Daniel 63, Pendleton 26

Dutch Fork 48, Chapin 37

Easley 39, Greenville 26

Emerald 69, Union County 23

Fountain Inn 55, Palmetto 20

Gilbert 65, Brookland-Cayce 23

Goose Creek 46, Wando 40

Heathwood Hall 52, Hammond 43

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 62, Ridge Spring-Monetta 21

Kingstree 53, Andrews 9

Landrum 71, Greenville Technical Charter 23

Latta 44, Lamar 37

Lee Central 43, Marion 34

Lexington 51, White Knoll 40

Lucy G. Beckham 66, Hilton Head Island 45

Mauldin 52, J.L. Mann 38

May River 37, Colleton County 26

McBee 40, Lewisville 36

Mid-Carolina 49, Newberry 30

Military Magnet Academy 82, Burke 27

North Augusta 49, Airport 16

Orangeburg Prep 49, Northside Christian 28

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 65, Dreher 28

Patrick Henry Academy 55, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 27

R.B. Stall 50, Fort Dorchester 37

Rock Hill 69, Nation Ford 24

South Pointe 80, Indian Land 10

Southside 45, Belton-Honea Path 31

Southside Christian 51, High Point Academy 27

Spartanburg Christian 40, Oakbrook Prep 37

Spring Valley 72, Fort Mill 58

St. Joseph 49, Christ Church Episcopal 44

West Oak 58, Crescent 26

Westside 68, Berea 27

Westwood 74, Lugoff-Elgin 37

Wilson Hall 41, Florence Christian 32

York Prep 61, Central 34

