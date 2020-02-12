Tuesday high school basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton's future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.

“Listen, I'm not a doctor,” Tepper said Tuesday. “I said it a million times, is he healthy? He's not a doctor. So there is a lot of different things that can happen. Tell me that and then we can talk.”