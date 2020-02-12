Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 56, Lower Richland 38
Abbeville 77, Saluda 66
Aiken 63, Brookland-Cayce 52
Airport 73, South Aiken 72
Andrew Jackson 68, Central 28
Blythewood 50, Lugoff-Elgin 49
Brashier Middle College 65, Landrum 61
Carolina Forest 62, St. James 61
Chapman 69, Chesnee 35
Cheraw 71, Marion 65
Chester 66, Fairfield Central 57
Christ Church Episcopal 61, Southside Christian 44
Colleton County 72, Hilton Head Island 65
D.W. Daniel 72, Pickens 41
Darlington 40, Wilson 35
Dorman 75, James F. Byrnes 55
Edisto 70, Gilbert 42
Estill 58, Wagener-Salley 49
Fox Creek 67, Batesburg-Leesville 51
Georgetown 64, Academic Magnet 58
Goose Creek 53, Dutch Fork 46
Goose Creek 53, James Island 46
Great Falls 73, McBee 50
Greenville 71, Berea 52
Greenwood 74, Woodmont 68
Hammond 62, Legion Collegiate 51
Hartsville 54, Myrtle Beach 51
Heathwood Hall 45, Orangeburg Prep 41
High Point Academy 64, McCormick 50
Hillcrest 70, Boiling Springs 48
Indian Land 66, Camden 61
Irmo 54, Dutch Fork 48
J.L. Mann 57, Easley 27
Lakewood 64, Dreher 58
Lancaster 46, Richland Northeast 45
Laurence Manning Academy 59, Wilson Hall 35
Lee Central 71, Buford 38
Lexington 39, Chapin 33
Military Magnet Academy 75, Lowcountry Leadership 45
Newberry 59, Mid-Carolina 47
Ninety Six 61, Silver Bluff 47
North 87, Williston-Elko 56
North Augusta 67, Midland Valley 53
North Myrtle Beach 59, Marlboro County 57
Northwestern 88, Fort Mill 55
Oakbrook Prep 62, Greenville Hurricanes 49
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65, Burke 51
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Crestwood 26
Powdersville 84, Liberty 56
River Bluff 40, White Knoll 38
Rock Hill 57, Clover 56
Seneca 106, Pendleton 53
South Florence 74, Socastee 59
South Pointe 48, Westwood 45
Spartanburg 60, Riverside 36
Spartanburg Christian 60, Spartanburg Day 37
Stratford 63, Berkeley 56
Strom Thurmond 48, Pelion 41
Sumter 57, Spring Valley 39
T.L. Hanna 61, Laurens 53
Trinity Byrnes School 56, Florence Christian 26
Union County 70, Emerald 56
W.J. Keenan 57, Catawba Ridge 35
Wade Hampton (G) 51, Westside 35
Wade Hampton (H) 51, Westside 35
Wando 36, Cane Bay 29
Woodruff 54, Clinton 43
Wren 102, Belton-Honea Path 79
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 38, Brookland-Cayce 15
Andrew Jackson 72, Central 12
Ashley Ridge 53, Fort Dorchester 51
Batesburg-Leesville 43, Fox Creek 23
Berkeley 62, Stratford 19
Bishop England 46, Manning 29
Blacksburg 71, Greenville Technical Charter 6
Blue Ridge 62, Travelers Rest 48
Bluffton 55, Beaufort 30
Burke 56, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 36
Camden 66, Indian Land 29
Cane Bay 36, Wando 32
Cardinal Newman 72, Ben Lippen 18
Carolina Forest 41, St. James 17
Cathedral Academy 50, Charleston Collegiate 41
Chapman 71, Chesnee 38
Christ Church Episcopal 64, Southside Christian 41
Clinton 30, Woodruff 24
Colleton County 7, Hilton Head Island 2
Dorchester Academy 47, Patrick Henry Academy 33
Eastside 48, Greer 41
Fairfield Central 47, Chester 7
Fort Mill 36, Northwestern 17
Georgetown 60, Academic Magnet 21
Gilbert 60, Edisto 24
Goose Creek 45, James Island 29
Greenville 62, Berea 32
Hillcrest 60, Boiling Springs 38
Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 44
J.L. Mann 52, Easley 27
James F. Byrnes 73, Dorman 60
Lancaster 46, Richland Northeast 45
Lexington 49, Chapin 11
Lower Richland 60, A.C. Flora 41
Marion 78, Cheraw 11
Mid-Carolina 45, Newberry 41
Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 32
Ninety Six 47, Silver Bluff 45
North Augusta 69, Midland Valley 10
North Myrtle Beach 63, Marlboro County 58
Oakbrook Prep 58, Greenville Hurricanes 18
Orangeburg Prep 43, Heathwood Hall 33
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Crestwood 40
Palmetto Scholars Academy 54, Charleston Charter 44
R.B. Stall 47, West Ashley 35
River Bluff 55, White Knoll 52
Rock Hill 41, Clover 40
Seneca 68, Pendleton 59
South Florence 63, Socastee 59
South Pointe 48, Westwood 45
Spartanburg 61, Riverside 41
Sumter 66, Spring Valley 38
T.L. Hanna 62, Laurens 26
Trinity Byrnes School 39, Florence Christian 35
West Florence 48, Conway 30
Westside 32, Wade Hampton (G) 27
Wilson 55, Darlington 27
Woodmont 48, Greenwood 39
