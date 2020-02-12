Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 56, Lower Richland 38

Abbeville 77, Saluda 66

Aiken 63, Brookland-Cayce 52

Airport 73, South Aiken 72

Andrew Jackson 68, Central 28

Blythewood 50, Lugoff-Elgin 49

Brashier Middle College 65, Landrum 61

Carolina Forest 62, St. James 61

Chapman 69, Chesnee 35

Cheraw 71, Marion 65

Chester 66, Fairfield Central 57

Christ Church Episcopal 61, Southside Christian 44

Colleton County 72, Hilton Head Island 65

D.W. Daniel 72, Pickens 41

Darlington 40, Wilson 35

Dorman 75, James F. Byrnes 55

Edisto 70, Gilbert 42

Estill 58, Wagener-Salley 49

Fox Creek 67, Batesburg-Leesville 51

Georgetown 64, Academic Magnet 58

Goose Creek 53, Dutch Fork 46

Goose Creek 53, James Island 46

Great Falls 73, McBee 50

Greenville 71, Berea 52

Greenwood 74, Woodmont 68

Hammond 62, Legion Collegiate 51

Hartsville 54, Myrtle Beach 51

Heathwood Hall 45, Orangeburg Prep 41

High Point Academy 64, McCormick 50

Hillcrest 70, Boiling Springs 48

Indian Land 66, Camden 61

Irmo 54, Dutch Fork 48

J.L. Mann 57, Easley 27

Lakewood 64, Dreher 58

Lancaster 46, Richland Northeast 45

Laurence Manning Academy 59, Wilson Hall 35

Lee Central 71, Buford 38

Lexington 39, Chapin 33

Military Magnet Academy 75, Lowcountry Leadership 45

Newberry 59, Mid-Carolina 47

Ninety Six 61, Silver Bluff 47

North 87, Williston-Elko 56

North Augusta 67, Midland Valley 53

North Myrtle Beach 59, Marlboro County 57

Northwestern 88, Fort Mill 55

Oakbrook Prep 62, Greenville Hurricanes 49

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 65, Burke 51

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Crestwood 26

Powdersville 84, Liberty 56

River Bluff 40, White Knoll 38

Rock Hill 57, Clover 56

Seneca 106, Pendleton 53

South Florence 74, Socastee 59

South Pointe 48, Westwood 45

Spartanburg 60, Riverside 36

Spartanburg Christian 60, Spartanburg Day 37

Stratford 63, Berkeley 56

Strom Thurmond 48, Pelion 41

Sumter 57, Spring Valley 39

T.L. Hanna 61, Laurens 53

Trinity Byrnes School 56, Florence Christian 26

Union County 70, Emerald 56

W.J. Keenan 57, Catawba Ridge 35

Wade Hampton (G) 51, Westside 35

Wade Hampton (H) 51, Westside 35

Wando 36, Cane Bay 29

Woodruff 54, Clinton 43

Wren 102, Belton-Honea Path 79

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 38, Brookland-Cayce 15

Andrew Jackson 72, Central 12

Ashley Ridge 53, Fort Dorchester 51

Batesburg-Leesville 43, Fox Creek 23

Berkeley 62, Stratford 19

Bishop England 46, Manning 29

Blacksburg 71, Greenville Technical Charter 6

Blue Ridge 62, Travelers Rest 48

Bluffton 55, Beaufort 30

Burke 56, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 36

Camden 66, Indian Land 29

Cane Bay 36, Wando 32

Cardinal Newman 72, Ben Lippen 18

Carolina Forest 41, St. James 17

Cathedral Academy 50, Charleston Collegiate 41

Chapman 71, Chesnee 38

Christ Church Episcopal 64, Southside Christian 41

Clinton 30, Woodruff 24

Colleton County 7, Hilton Head Island 2

Dorchester Academy 47, Patrick Henry Academy 33

Eastside 48, Greer 41

Fairfield Central 47, Chester 7

Fort Mill 36, Northwestern 17

Georgetown 60, Academic Magnet 21

Gilbert 60, Edisto 24

Goose Creek 45, James Island 29

Greenville 62, Berea 32

Hillcrest 60, Boiling Springs 38

Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 44

J.L. Mann 52, Easley 27

James F. Byrnes 73, Dorman 60

Lancaster 46, Richland Northeast 45

Lexington 49, Chapin 11

Lower Richland 60, A.C. Flora 41

Marion 78, Cheraw 11

Mid-Carolina 45, Newberry 41

Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 32

Ninety Six 47, Silver Bluff 45

North Augusta 69, Midland Valley 10

North Myrtle Beach 63, Marlboro County 58

Oakbrook Prep 58, Greenville Hurricanes 18

Orangeburg Prep 43, Heathwood Hall 33

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Crestwood 40

Palmetto Scholars Academy 54, Charleston Charter 44

R.B. Stall 47, West Ashley 35

River Bluff 55, White Knoll 52

Rock Hill 41, Clover 40

Seneca 68, Pendleton 59

South Florence 63, Socastee 59

South Pointe 48, Westwood 45

Spartanburg 61, Riverside 41

Sumter 66, Spring Valley 38

T.L. Hanna 62, Laurens 26

Trinity Byrnes School 39, Florence Christian 35

West Florence 48, Conway 30

Westside 32, Wade Hampton (G) 27

Wilson 55, Darlington 27

Woodmont 48, Greenwood 39

